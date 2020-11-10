The Flaunting the Perks Hezitorial

YONKERS, NY — November 10, 2020 — Councilmember Shanae Williams’s driver’s license was suspended due to a lapse in her insurance and for delinquent parking tickets. Sources in the know have advised the Yonkers Tribune that her city-owned car was demanded to be returned due to her infractions and not abiding by the protocols to which she agreed.

Ms. Williams advises that her sister was driving her car that was due to be returned as the lease to the Honda was to expire. The City of Yonkers (CoY) was somehow notified that the license plates registered to the Honda were not turned in to the Department of Motor Vehicles. The Honda was Councilmember Williams’ personal car. Upon learning of Ms. Williams’ suspended license the City of Yonkers had demanded Ms. Williams return her city car.

The time for the Department of Motor Vehicles to recognize that the license plate was not returned on the car and that tickets had languished and were unpaid, created a window in which while driving the City-owned vehicle, had Councilmember Williams encountered an accident of any kind, no matter the party responsible for causing such an incident, the City of Yonkers would be liable to some extent or another because Ms. Williams license was suspended.

Upon calling Councilmember Williams, she advised the issue was moot and there was no harm and no liability incurred and that it was a non-story.

Ms. Williams said, “Did someone tell you to write this story?” I advised that no one advised me to write this story and whether believed by her or not, what matters is that the Yonkers Tribune has sources to which Ms. Williams cannot fathom. What is relevant here is that CoY was potentially liable

The salient takeaway is that Ms. Williams, whether by her sister’s failing to return the license plate that was registered to the Honda, or not, the responsibility to assure that the City of Yonkers is not liable fell on the City Councilmember’s back and not her sister’s.

If Ms. Williams intends to shirk her responsibility to protect the City of Yonkers from possible liability, it would behoove her to at least be responsible to abide by standards to which she is privy and yet chose to disregard.