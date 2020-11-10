Coyne Park / Bernice Spreckman Senior Center Attendees Speak to a Planned Dog Park that Diminish Them While Serving Dogs on Westchester On the Level – Tuesday, November 10, 2020 from 10am-12Noon

Listeners Are Welcome to Participate When Staying On Topic.
YONKERS, NY — November 10, 2020 — Seniors who have long attended the Coyne Park / Bernice Spreckman Senior Center are up in arms as they have learned that the City of Yonkers is more interested in serving the needs of dogs and their masters over serving the senior citizen community. They have been patiently awaiting a refurbishment of the facility long promised yet languishing for decades and still not delivered, The issues that are pertinent to them will be espoused by individual callers who cannot fathom how dogs are being heard while they are not.
