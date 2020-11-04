Driving Me Crazy Duo John and Laurie Wiles Review the 2021 Cadillac XT5 Premium Luxury FWD, Zehy Jereis, Political Consultant / Strategist, and Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor on Westchester On the Level – Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 10am-12Noon EST

Listeners are Welcome to Participate While Staying On Topic.

The Call-in Number is 347-205-9201.

Listen to this broadcast “Live” or “On Demand” via the Internet … http://tobtr.com/s/11835959

PINEHURST, NC and YONKERS, NY — November 5, 2020 — The broadcast opens with John and Laurie Wiles, The Driving Me Crazy Duo, who review the 2021 Cadillac XT5 Premium Luxury Front Wheel Drive (FWD). From 10-10:30am.

Zehy Jereis, Political Consultant / Strategist speaks to the catalysts that engaged his involvement and interest in politics. Thereafter, how his interest in politics brought him to immerse himself in learning the political mechanisms that brought some candidates to win, while others would flounder and lose. His discerning political acumen has evolved to such. Level that he has steered many candidates to successful win their respective office. A difficult road of endeavor that has won him respect from many, evoked jealousy from others. Such are the ingredients that comprise the political landscape. We explore his journey without revealing trade secrets. From 10:30am onwards…

Thereafter, Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor-at-Large engages in the latest news and concerns on the hyperlocal, city, county, state, national, and international landscape with commensurate analysis. The broadcast concludes at 12Noon