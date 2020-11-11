Driving Me Crazy Duo John and Laurie Wiles Review the 2021 Subaru Crosstrek Sport

PINEHURST, NC — November 10, 2020 — Rumors that I (John) drive the cars all the time is greatly exaggerated … okay, maybe now, but this week is an exception. We had a ‘white’ 2021 Subaru Crosstrek Sport, not the red one pictured. (I couldn’t find a Subaru Crosstrek in white – sorry). Anyway, Laurie got to spend some ‘wheel time’ in the Crosstrek, and she even adjusted the seat, which is usually head banging for me. This time, even with the seat elevated, I could slide in and not damage anything above my shoulders – a real treat, and a testament to Subaru for their engineering to allow a good-sized man get into and out of their ‘Compact SUV’, as it’s called.

So, with that in mind, Honey, why don’t you give us your thoughts on the 2021 Subaru Crosstrek Sport.

There’s a lot of bang for your buck in 2021 Subaru Crosstrek with a $22,245 MSRP for the base model (and a whopping 33/28 miles per gallon highway/city) and $26,495 MSRP for the Crosstrek Sport, which we drove, and easily got 34 mpg highway and 27 around town.

First thing that comes to mind are its safety features—and one rather interesting one in particular. Say you’re waiting at a stop light and there’s a car ahead of you. The light changes and the car ahead moves but you have yet to follow. A message lights on the dashboard that says, “The car ahead of you has moved.” I’ve never seen that before! In a way, that illustrates just how much thought has gone into this efficient, well-priced, well-made vehicle.

Our good friend, John “Bugsy” Lawlor of Car Talk fame is one of the most knowledgeable experts in the car business, so when he says, “There’s no such thing as a poorly made car anymore,” believe me, he knows. What we are seeing, though—and have observed for some time—is how competition has fueled (pardon the pun) car design, increased safety features, and ease-and-convenience accessories.

Okay, Hon, gotta’ join in here in agreement with you. Every week we talk about better design, fuel efficiency, and safety. The base model Crosstrek is a great package in and of itself, but the Crosstrek Premium model adds more, and the Crosstrek Sport, our car, has it all. Tell our audience about those wonderful features, sweetie!

2021 Subaru Crosstrek Sport.

The Subaru Crosstrek offers a STARLINK® Multimedia System with Apple CarPlay® as standard, which utilizes a touchscreen or voice command to control navigation, entertainment, phone calls and on certain models, climate control, and features Bluetooth wireless technology with audio streaming capabilities and for apps such as Pandora and iHeart Radio, among others. The Android Auto™ integration system, which we are seeing on 2021 cars, is an alternate way to control your Android phone via Google Assistant for hands-free driving at a glance and is capable of mirroring the phone display to the radio display while, at the same time, integrating the steering wheel audio controls.

Automatic Climate Control, Standard EyeSight® Driver Assist Technology (on CVT models only), and little luxuries such as a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shifter handle, All-Weather Package with heated 6-way power adjustable driver’s seat and front passenger seat, with all seats upholstered in StarTex® water-repellent upholstery are just some of those things that make driving/riding in a car like this so effortless (did I mention Keyless Access with Push-Button Start, available power moonroof, and for good looks, 17-inch dark gray-finish alloy wheels, Sport grill, wheel arch moldings, and gunmetal exterior accents?)

The heart of any car is its engine and the 182-hp 2.5-liter SUBARU BOXER® engine with Lineartronic® Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) in Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive is surprisingly powerful and has a lot of “get up and go.” The dual-function X-MODE® with Hill Descent Control for hills and mountains is not to be overlooked, especially in inclement weather, as it seriously helps you maintain control of the vehicle.

Johnny, who is prone to hit his head when getting into a care, really appreciated the 8.7 inches of ground clearance. I did, too, but for other reasons—climbing in and out of low-slung sports cars seems to take more maneuvering as I get older…or is that a mobility issue (mine)?

As overwhelmingly pleased as I was with this car, I must mention that I was not as impressed with the comfort of the seats as I had hoped. I never quite figured out the adjustable headrest, which tipped forward whenever I had to adjust my seat, whether as driver or shotgun passenger, as the seat adjustment controls are manual and I tended to grip the headrest when I was moving the seat forward or backward.

Well, Laurie, sweetheart, you pay for electronic seats and other things that may not be on someone’s ‘gotta have’ list. Once I had the seat where I wanted it, I was content, and, personally, I thought the seat was comfortable, and the ride was great. Oh, and the car was quiet too, another plus.

But let’s get to the crux of the matter and that is, who’s driving/buying this car? With plenty of room in this compact SUV, the second seat will accommodate two child car seats, there’s plenty of legroom in the backseat for adult or teenage passengers, and there’s a good, roomy feeling overall (especially if you have a sunroof.) At this price, this is a great choice, then, for a young family, a retired couple who needs a surefooted runabout, and a first car for a twenty-something individual. In this day and age of COVID, when so many people are working out of their home offices and no longer commuting to work, the focus has shifted. Here’s a car that delivers comfort, smart features, excellent gas consumption, intelligent safety features, and fulfills just about every daily need.

Could not agree more, dear, and, let’s face it, Subaru’s are known for quality and lasting a long time. For the money, this Compact SUV offers a lot to a broad spectrum of people with different wants and needs. I think that Subaru has a good offering in the 2021 Crosstrek Sport as well. Good job, Laurie! Let’s go driving, you crazy kid you.