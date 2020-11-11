Driving Me Crazy Duo John and Laurie Wiles Review the 2021 Subaru Crosstrek Sport, John Rubbo, Councilman Representing District 4, and Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher / Editor on Westchester On the Level – Thursday, November 12th From 10am-12Noon

Listeners Are Welcome to Participate When Staying On Topic.

PINEHURST, NC and YONKERS, NY — November 12, 2020 — John and Laurie Wiles open the broadcast with their review of the 2021 Subaru Crosstrek Sport on their Driving Me Crazy radio broadcast that airs this Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 10-10:30am EST.

John Rubbo, Councilmember representing Yonkers District 4 , eaks to the concerns raised by those senior who attend the Bernice Spreckman / Coyne Park Senior Center with respect to the development of a dog park adjacent to the center. We learn the issues over which the City of Yonkers preside on the development, how it will affect the senior population, the seemingly changing rhetoric over the advancement, buildout of the dog park, its proximity to the senior center, which is in juxtaposition to the over year-long concerns the seniors have reasonably voiced. We question when the senior center will become ADA compliant, among other concerns seniors have voiced to allegedly mixed messages. From 10:30-11:30am.

Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher / Editor engages in hyperlocal, county, state, national; and international news with commensurate analysis from 11:30am-12Noon