Erin Construction and Development Breaks Ground on $9.4M Project at 9-11 Riverdale Avenue

NEW HYDE PARK, NY and YONKERS, NY — November 12, 2020 — Mayor Mike Spano among other city officials joined with Erin Construction and Development Co. for the groundbreaking of 9-11 Riverdale Ave, a nine-story, mixed-use residential and commercial building to be built on a vacant lot along a prime corridor of Getty Square.

The $9.4 million development, which last year received financial incentives from the Yonkers Industrial Development Agency, will feature 29 rental apartments and 2,150 s/f of ground-level commercial space. The building will have a mix of six studios, 21 one-bedroom units and two two-bedroom units. It will also have a roof-top terrace with Hudson River views, a 700 s/f common area for residents and a basement storage and bike rack.

“Many thanks to Mayor Spano for being one of our most ardent supporters by encouraging our work here and seeing things through, despite unprecedented constraints. Thank you to Councilwoman Shanae Williams for always making time for us and providing important feedback on behalf of her constituents in the neighborhood. We thank Jaime McGill and her team at the IDA for helping us connect the dots and navigate the people and places that make Yonkers a great city to do business in. Our thanks go out to the entire development team – Alana Smith at Calyx, David Steinmetz and Kate Roberts from Zarin Steinmetz, Rob Ikes at H2M, Mike Kroog at CPC and Matt Hall and Darryl Austin at Goldstein Hall. So many hours have been spent in close collaboration with all of you and we are grateful for your time and expertise,” said John Murnane, CEO and founder of Erin Construction.

The project will create four affordable apartments and will generate an estimated $700,000 in additional property tax revenues for the city.

“We are happy to see this long-vacant lot come to life with more residential and commercial space, inviting more activity to our downtown,” said Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano. “Shovels are in the ground, dollars are being invested and Yonkers is back to business. Thank you to Erin Construction for your commitment to Yonkers.”

Murnane said, “From its inception, we continuously sought ways to bring to bear a project that would meet the needs of the community without pricing out the market. This is no easy feat, particularly now in light of dramatic changes to our industry in light of the pandemic. With the continued support of all of you here, we can accomplish that goal, whatever it takes.”

“The Yonkers IDA is delighted to have provided assistance for this outstanding mixed-use project that will add vitality to the downtown with new affordable housing and retail space. We commend Erin Construction for their vision to transform a vacant lot into an attractive building that will be an asset for our city,” said Jaime McGill, executive director of the Yonkers IDA.

The property is located in the DM-X Mixed Use District which has a high concentration of commercial, residential and institutional development in the Downtown. The zone encourages ground-floor commercial uses to activate the street-level environment. The new building will retain the current look of the existing streetscape while adding a modern touch and modern amenities.

Since its founding in 1991, Erin Construction & Development has participated in the redevelopment and preservation of thousands of quality multi-family housing in New York City and the metro area. Often partnering with non-profit, mission-driven organizations, Erin has experienced exponential growth. The company is based in New Hyde Park.

