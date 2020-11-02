GOLFERS: Pre-Registration for 2021 E-Z Reserve Is Now Open

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY — November 2, 2020 — Golfers can now pre-register for next season’s Golf Westchester E-Z Reserve program available at all six 18-hole County golf courses.

During the pre-registration period, Monday, November 2, through Monday, November 30, E-Z Reserve holders from 2020 can reserve the same tee time/day for the 2021 season. If the holder is not interested in keeping the specific time and day, the time will be made available to all golfers in December.

From Tuesday, December 1 through Friday, March 5, all remaining E-Z Reserve tee times will be available to new golfers or past golfers who may want a new time or day. These E-Z Reserve times will be available on a first-come, first-served basis and are limited to one tee time per weekend day.

County Executive George Latimer said: “… we’re excited to already be able to talk about the 2021 season at our beautiful golf courses, which remained open throughout the pandemic and broke attendance records, we’re proud to say. Golf Westchester’s E-Z Reserve program is popular with players because they can enjoy the luxury of up to 30 weeks of their desired tee times. All of our locations are ideal for experienced players as well as beginners, and weather permitting, they will remain open until the end of this season.”

The pre-registration program is designed as a convenience for golfers who have participated in this past season’s program as well as for new golfers who may want to join. The E-Z Reserve program enables golfers with a valid Westchester County Park Pass to book a starting tee time for a series of weeks.

A non-refundable fee of $350 per player is due at pre-registration and payable by cash, check, Visa, MasterCard or American Express. As a bonus for pre-registering, the 2021 E-Z Reserve season will be increased from 25 weeks to 30 weeks.

The 30-week period begins on Saturday, March 27 and ends on Sunday, October 17. The 25-week period begins on Saturday, April 10 and ends on Sunday, September 26.

After the pre-registration period ends on March 5, remaining E-Z Reserve tee times will be available only at golf courses starting on the first day of play in 2021. These tee times will be sold for a $300 per player fee for 25 weeks of play. The County golf courses open for the 2021 season on March 10.

Golfers who do not participate in the program can book any available weekend and weekday tee times during the season at golf.westchestergov.com or by phoning or visiting the course of their choice.

The County’s courses are Dunwoodie and Sprain Lake in Yonkers, Hudson Hills in Ossining, Maple Moor in White Plains, Mohansic in Yorktown Heights and Saxon Woods in Scarsdale.

E-Z Reserve applications will be available at all courses. Applications, along with complete rules and regulations, are also available at golf.westchestergov.com .

