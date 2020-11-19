Governor Andrew Cuomo Officially Designates Yonkers Zip Codes 10701 and 10705 Within the Yellow Zone

YONKERS, NY — November 19, 2020 — Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today designated Yonkers Zip Codes 10701 and 10705 officially comprised as Yellow Zones.
Yellow Zone Restrictions in New York
- Public and private schools must randomly test 20% of all people on campus weekly for the virus.
- Businesses can operate.
- Restaurants can offer indoor and outdoor dining, with a four-person maximum per table.
- Worship services are limited to 50% capacity.
- Mass gatherings are limited to 25 people, either indoors or outdoors. The limit was reduced to 10 people in private residences.
- Yellow Zone — Precautionary/Buffer: A “Yellow Zone” area either is put in place as a broader buffer area to ensure COVID outbreak is not spreading into the broader community (“Yellow Buffer Zone”) OR is implemented independently based on the below metrics (“Yellow Precautionary Zone”). The purpose of a Yellow Buffer Zone is to 1) restrict some activity to help prevent further spread from Red and/or Orange Warning Zone area; 2) provide a larger defined geographic area where metrics can be monitored daily to ensure COVID is not spreading beyond the Red Zone or Orange Warning Zone.
Make it a RED zone. It doesn’t deserve such a glorious designation. Mayor Spano has failed. Failed.
I hope Biden takes Cuomo to Washington