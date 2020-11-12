Governor Andrew M. Cuomo Calls Into Spectrum News (Albany) to Discuss Cashless Tolling Going Live on the NYS Thruway this Saturday Morning, November 13, 2020

Earlier today, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo called into Spectrum News Albany to discuss cashless tolling going live on the entirety of the Thruway system Saturday morning as well as COVID-19.

A rush transcript of the Governor’s interview is available below:

Dan Bazile: Governor Andrew Cuomo joining us now by phone to talk about the changes. Governor, I understand you’re making a major announcement regarding cashless tolling today.

Governor Cuomo: Yes, I am a little good news, Dan and we need it. It’s been a long few months all across this country. In New York we’re making a major innovation that we’re very excited about. It’scalled cashless tolling and it’s a state-of-the-art technology where for the entire New York State Thruway system, 570-miles all across the state, there will be no toll booths anymore.

They have these high-tech cameras that are just amazing. We’ve used them before to test them out, never on this scale, but the camera will take a photo of your E-Z Pass or your license plate at speed and you get a bill in the mail or it’s deducted from your E-Z Pass.

You don’t stop. It doesn’t slow down traffic, it actually accelerates traffic by as much as 25 percent. It reduced emissions – it’s just all around good news. The trick was getting it done on a 570-mile system, but we got it done and we got it done on time and on budget, which is a rare feat for government. We make government work here in New York.

That’s going to be rolled out Saturday morning when people get up. We’re going overnight on Friday so by Saturday morning unless there’s a weather problem, et cetera, that will be up in place.

Dan Bazile: Governor, what’s the big picture here? Is this something that is supposed to be saving us money because if you have an E-Z Pass it’s supposed to save you money and on top of that, is this just because it makes traveling the thruway easier or is this something that makes collection easier? What’s the big picture?

Governor Cuomo: It’s all of the above. First of all, you’ll have a faster commute. Where the traffic normally backs up on the Thruway is at the toll plazas where you slow down because every car has to go through a toll plaza and truck. So, it actually increases the speed of the commute as much as 25 percent.

It ends all those backups at the tollbooths. Right now, the tollbooths will still be in place. They have to be deconstructed. You won’t stop, you’ll drive through the toll plaza right now, but over the next year we’ll actually take down the toll booths so you won’t even seen them. The camera takes the picture, it goes right to your E-Z Pass.

Everyone should get an E-Z Pass. There’s no cost to the E-Z Pass. You set up an account and it’sautomatically deducted. If you don’t have an E-Z Pass, it takes a picture of your license plate and sends you a bill in the mail and then you have to pay the bill in the mail. I would suggest everyone get an E-Z Pass, there’s no reason not to and you’ll have a faster commute and a safer commute.

Dan Bazile: Sounds like it’s a good idea all around. Governor, if you don’t mind a quick question off-topic, we have about a minute left. Just want to ask about the coronavirus. That’s another big issue that’s obviously across the country but here also we’re getting an uptick.

Just want to ask you, Governor, do you think we’re heading to the kind of restrictions we saw back in April and May and June in this State or do you think we’re going to be able to stave this off?

Governor Cuomo: I think we’re going to be able to stave off what we saw before. But, Dan, it’s up to what we do. There is no pre-destined future here. It’s a pure consequence of our actions. If we stay smart and we don’t fall subject to COVID-fatigue and we stay smart through the holidays, through Thanksgiving, through Christmas, Hanukkah, we stay smart, we’ll keep it under control.

New York is doing better than just about any state in the United States. That’s a credit to New Yorkers. Now, you see the entire world go up on COVID and the country go up on COVID, so you’ll see an increase in New York, but again – we’re in much better shape than any other state thanks to what we did in New York. New Yorkers just have to continue to take it seriously. I know it’s been a long time, I know a vaccine is coming, but these next weeks are going to be key and we really need people to buckle down because we see the numbers going up.

Dan Bazile: Alright, Governor, we’re going to have to leave it right there. Governor Andrew Cuomo, thank you so much for joining us. We appreciate your time.

Governor Cuomo: Thank you, thank you.

