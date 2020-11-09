IN MEMORIAM: Commander Edward Michael Jones USN (Ret.) – March 27, 1944 – November 5, 2020

BERN, NC — November 9, 2020 — Commander Edward Michael Jones, USN (Ret.), passed away unexpectedly at his home in the Taberna neighborhood of New Bern on Thursday, November 5th.

The eldest child of the late Alice D. Jones and late Deputy Chief of Yonkers Police Department, Edward A. Jones, Ed is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Julie M. Healy Jones, beloved son, Lt. Cmdr. Michael E. Jones, JACG, USN (Eileen), and three dear grandchildren, Ryleigh, Teaghan, and Peter; four younger sisters, Barbara Maher, Marilynn Jones, Carolyn Harrington (William), Maryalice DiDiego (William); many cousins, nieces, and nephews and his “man’s best friend,” Hank Jones.

Born in Yonkers, NY, on March 27, 1944, Ed was educated at Sacred Heart High School, Iona College, and he held Master’s degrees from Salve Regina College and New Hampshire College. He also attended the Army National War College and the US Naval War College.

During his naval career, Ed was a Mustang and a Naval Aviator in the P-3 Orion community; commanding officer of a naval facility on Midway Island, Professor of Management at the U.S. Naval War College in Newport, RI, and commanding officer of Navy Recruiting Command New Jersey, his final tour of duty.

Ed was wildly devoted to his family. Possessor of a dry and witty sense of humor, he was also a car enthusiast, dog lover, lover of science and history and a kind gentleman…a generous, good man. He will be sorely and deeply missed by his wife, family, and friends; hopefully, Ed will be remembered often and well by good friends and acquaintances alike.

A Requiem Mass with Military Honors will be held at S. Paul Catholic Church on Country Club Road in New Bern on Wednesday, November 11th (Veterans Day) at 12:00 o’clock noon. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or the charity of your choice. Because of Covid-19 restrictions, a Celebration of Ed’s Life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are held by Cotten Funeral Home and Crematory, 2201 Neuse Blvd., New Bern, NC 28560. Tel: 252 -637-3181.