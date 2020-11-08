John Bailey, White Plains CitizeNetReporter Publisher/Editor, Michael Edelman, Esq., Political Analyst/Pundit, and Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher / Editor-at-Large on Westchester On the Level – Monday, November 9, 2020 From 10am-12Noon EST

Listen to this broadcast “Live” or “On Demand” via the Internet … http://tobtr.com/s/11835964

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, WHITE PLAINS, NY and YONKERS, NY — November 9, 2020 — The broadcast opens with White Plains CitizeNet Reporter Publisher/Editor John Bailey:

1) Dr. Steven White, Assistant Professor of Political Science, Syracuse University some to John Bailey regarding the impact Georgia’s U.S. Senate Seat runoff election is to the Progressive concepts espoused by the Biden/Harris ticket that without the Seorgoa Senate seat ould make most of the initiatives simply lame duck. Does the electorate appreciate that this stalemate must be eclipsed? Are the Democrats resolved tp win that seat? Can they do it?

2) An uptick is COVID-19 infections has been recognized in Westchester County as a second wave of COVID-19 cases moves the state or a difficult juncture that if not controlled may overwhelm the ability of hospitals to contend with the numbers of infected.

3) Chris Burdick, Assemblyman-elect to NY Assembly District 93, formerly hell by David Buchwald puts into question whether the demeanor of Burrick is much different than that of Buchwald? e question what Buchwald is intentioned to do next? Who succeeds Burdick Supervisor role? And how is succession accomplished. From 10-10:30am EST.

Michael Edelman, Esq., Political Analyst / Pundit speaks to the change on the national political landscape. First how most polling operations failed in their analysis, and the number of people who voted.

Is the nation so split between Democrats and Republicans that it make take years to heal?

Without a win in the January election of a senate seat won by a Democrat or Senate Democrats can the Progressive Agenda survive? When are votes expected to win accreditation? We learn of the unexpectedly high voter turnout. The lay of the land is presently anticipated, yet still awaiting voter tally tabulations. The most important race yet to be considered, for one or two Georgia Senate seats representing the the Biden/Harris Progressive Agenda. If the Dems don’t take the Senate seats is the Progressive Agenda stillborn?

Has the Trump campaign validated any allegations of impropriety or was this a ploy that has failed? From 10:30-11am EST.

Thereafter, Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher / Editor-at-Large explores additional news and events rom the hyperlocal scene, city, county, national, and international state with commensurate analysis. From 11am-12Noon.