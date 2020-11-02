John Bailey, White Plains CitizeNetReporter Publisher/Editor, Michael Edelman, Political Analyst/Pundit, Yonkers Seniors Who Attend The Coyne Park/Bernice Spreckman Senior Speak to Their Unmitigated Concerns on Westchester On the Level – Monday, November 2, 2020 from 10am-12Noon EST

Listeners are Welcome to Participate When Staying On Topic.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, WHITE PLAINS, NY and YONKERS, NY — November 2, 2020 — The broadcast opens with White Plains CitizeNet Reporter Publisher/Editor John Bailey on hyperlocal concerns:

1) We delve into the resolve voters had shown it casting their ballot for the presidential and local elections despite the cold and rain.

2) We celebrate Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner who recognized Westchester County Board of Elections deficiency in planning for the high voter turnout and suggested conduct to mitigate the concerns over line that stretched for over 5 hours before being able to cast one’s vote.

3) We speak to the demise of the Westchester Broadway Theatre due to the COVID-19 epidemic.

4) We contemplate if students, teachers, among other staff, can maintain a safe environment from a resurgent COVID-19 pandemic. Is computer access the only prudent form of conduct? Have any alternatives worked from people being infected from with the school buildings? Is technology the only solution?

5) We learn that Westchester County is being heavily considered for New York City buyers who need not reside in New York City because they can telecommute, purchase a residence at prices that offer larger residences at lesser costs. Were communities offer excellent school districts, the sophistication of New York City, less crime, among other perks. We learn that buyers are contemplating the Sound Shore (Rye, Rye Neck, Port Chester, Harrison, Mamaroneck/Larchmont) and Northern Westchester (Bedford, Armonk, Chappaqua, Pound Ridge, North Salem). Communities which showed the significant percentage increase in sales by New York City residents were Rye, Mamaroneck, Bedford, and Irvington. From 10-10:30am EST.

Michael Edelman, Esq., Political Analyst / Pundit speaks to the national political landscape. We learn what the unexpectedly high voter turnout it may change the demeanor of the White House, possibly retake the Senate, and how, if at all, newly installed Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett may have influence over the outcome, if at all. Senator Susan Collins is seemingly very vulnerable. Are there other Republican candidates who my lose out to a Democratic challenger?

There is conjecture that Florida, and Texas has coalesced around the Biden/Harris candidacy, but that Pennsylvania is still uncertain. Can voter turnout on November 3rd still have an influence over the final voter tally outcome? For those casting their vote on Tuesday, can we surmise why they delayed to such a late date when so many options were offered? From 10:30-11am EST.