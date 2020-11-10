Judge Orders UPS to Halt Outdoor Construction at Proposed Massive Yonkers Distribution Facility

Community Group Scores A Major Legal Lawsuit Victory with The

Granting of A Judicial Restraining Order

YONKERS, NY — November 10, 2020 — In an ongoing legal battle between a Yonkers neighborhood group (StopUPS.org) against corporate Goliath UPS planned expansion has resulted in an initial victory for the community group. Surrounding neighbors representing 2000 households have demanded that UPS prepare an environmental impact statement (EIS) so that UPS mitigates the environmental, health, safety and quality of life impacts on the surrounding residential community. The City of Yonkers Planning Board refused to order UPS to prepare an EIS. The residents have also raised other legal claims against the proposed distribution center.

In attendance will be representatives from StopUPS.org, Attorneys from Keane & Beane PC who will brief the media about this Judicial Restraining Order and its expected ramifications on UPS’s expansion plans

 

 

