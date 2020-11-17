Meeting of the Yonkers Joint Schools Construction Board to Be Remotely Held on Monday, November 23, 2020 @ 5:30pm EST

NOTICE MEETING

A meeting of the YONKERS JOINT SCHOOLS CONSTRUCTION BOARD will be held REMOTELY on
MONDAY, NOVEMBER 23, 2020 at 5:30 PM.

To join the remote meeting, please use the following information:
Videoconference

Link: yonkersny.gov/rebuildsession1

Password: 078611

Telephone
Dial-In: 646-558-8656

Webinar ID: 864 5054 4392

Passcode: 365249

# # #

NOTE: The 5:30PM meeting is the 1st meeting on this subject, whereas the 2nd meeting begins at 6:30 PM 

 


To join the remote meeting, please use the following information:
Videoconference


Link: yonkersny.gov/rebuildsession2

Password: 365249

 


Telephone


Dial-In: 646-558-8656

Webinar ID: 864 5054 4392

Passcode: 365249


For additional information, please contact MARLYN ANDERSON at YJSCBInquiries@yonkersny.gov

or visit

https://www.yonkersny.gov/government/boards-commissions/boardscommissions-n-z/yonkers-joint-schools-construction-board.

 