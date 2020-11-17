Meeting of the Yonkers Joint Schools Construction Board to Be Remotely Held on Monday, November 23, 2020 @ 6:30pm EST

NOTICE MEETING
A meeting of the YONKERS JOINT SCHOOLS CONSTRUCTION BOARD will be held REMOTELY on
MONDAY, NOVEMBER 23, 2020 at 6:30 PM.
# # #
NOTE: The 6:30PM meeting is the 2nd meeting on this subject whereas the 1st meeting begins at 5:30 PM
To join the remote meeting, please use the following information:
Videoconference
Link: yonkersny.gov/rebuildsession2
Password: 365249
Telephone
Dial-In: 646-558-8656
Webinar ID: 864 5054 4392
Passcode: 365249
For additional information, please contact MARLYN ANDERSON at YJSCBInquiries@yonkersny.gov
or visit
https://www.yonkersny.gov/government/boards-commissions/boardscommissions-n-z/yonkers-joint-schools-construction-board.