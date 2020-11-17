Meeting of the Yonkers Joint Schools Construction Board to Be Remotely Held on Monday, November 23, 2020 @ 6:30pm EST

NOTICE MEETING

 

A meeting of the YONKERS JOINT SCHOOLS CONSTRUCTION BOARD will be held REMOTELY on
MONDAY, NOVEMBER 23, 2020 at 6:30 PM.

# # #

NOTE: The 6:30PM meeting is the 2nd meeting on this subject whereas the 1st meeting begins at 5:30 PM 


To join the remote meeting, please use the following information:
Videoconference


Link: yonkersny.gov/rebuildsession2

Password: 365249

 

Telephone


Dial-In: 646-558-8656

Webinar ID: 864 5054 4392

Passcode: 365249


For additional information, please contact MARLYN ANDERSON at YJSCBInquiries@yonkersny.gov

 

or visit

 

https://www.yonkersny.gov/government/boards-commissions/boardscommissions-n-z/yonkers-joint-schools-construction-board.