Mount Vernon Mayor Patterson-Howard and Other Officials to Hold Emergency Press Conference on Comptroller Deborah Reynolds

MOUNT VERNON, NY — November 19, 2020 — In the wake of the looming threat of a COVID-19 second wave and the City’s critical financial needs, Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard and the City Council will hold an emergency joint press conference on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 12:30pm to discuss how the Comptroller’s lack of transparency, accountability and professionalism has placed Mount Vernon and its residents in jeopardy.

As a result of Comptroller Reynolds’s conduct, Mount Vernon now faces a major financial shortfall, which will necessitate either a 10- 25% cut across all agencies or a ten percent tax increase on already burdened local taxpayers.

Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard, elected officials and other local stakeholders will detail the Comptroller’s impact on Mount Vernon residents, their demands for transparency and cooperation, and plans for holding Comptroller Reynolds accountable.

WHO: Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard, Elected Officials, and other local stakeholders

WHERE: Rotunda, Mount Vernon City Hall, 1 Roosevelt Square, Mount Vernon, NY 10550

WHEN: Friday, November 20, 2020 12:30PM