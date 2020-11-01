Newsweek Publishes “America’s Best Nursing Home 2021: Wartburg Receives Top Honors

MOUNT VERNON, NY — November 1, 2020 — Newsweek has published America’s Best Nursing Homes 2021” with Wartburg receiving top honors. Newsweek partnered with the respected global data research firm Statista Inc. to establish a ranking of “Best Nursing Homes” by analyzing data from over 10,000 nursing homes in the U.S. The 400 “best” nursing homes in the 20 most populous states are published in the report. While these listings are not new, what is timely about this ranking is that it includes a “Reputation Score” variable as well as a “COVID-19 Score.”

Experts from all over the US participated in the survey of the Best Nursing Homes by State on newsweek.com. The survey data was collected from July to August 2020. Participants were distributed as follows – 65% therapists and medical doctors, 25% registered nurses, 6% LPN, LVN and nursing assistants, and 4% managers and administrators. Respondents were asked to rate the recommended nursing homes in their own state in 4 different categories: 1. Management in times of the COVID-19 crisis (e.g. safety of residents, communication, hygiene measures) 2. Quality of care (e.g. treatments/ therapies, consultation with doctor/ therapist) 3. Accommodation & Service (e.g. size of room, quality of furnishing, meals, leisure activities) 4. Overall nurse staffing (e.g. qualifications, experience, number of nurses).

Wartburg has garnered many local and national recognitions over the years for their superior quality of care and renowned level of service. In addition to Newsweek, Wartburg is consistently recognized by the New York State Department of Health (DOH) for receiving a Nursing Home Quality Initiative (NHQI) score that ranked them in the top (First) quintile for Quality. The NHQI score is comprised of fourteen quality performance measures in compliance and efficiency.

“I’m extremely proud of our continued presence as a top-tier nursing home in New York State, which is only possible because of our employees’ steadfast commitment to carrying out our mission,” said Wartburg President Dr. David J. Gentner. He went on to say that “more important than any awards or accolades we receive is the way we work together to provide comfort to those entrusted to our care while offering a sense of healing, hope and resident protection to our families during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Always keeping the health and welfare of people they serve at the center of their mission, Wartburg’s Sub-Acute Rehabilitation Program continues to deliver patients home faster and healthier. To this end, Wartburg’s recent 2019 provider network review was at or better than their benchmarks for all indicators including: Length of stay – goal was 26 days, and re-hospitalization – goal is <20%, Wartburg was at 14%.

About Wartburg

Wartburg, located in Westchester County, NY, offers integrated, comprehensive senior residential and healthcare services. Unlike conventional retirement communities, Wartburg provides a wide range of services to both residents living on their beautiful 34-acre campus and people in their own homes. From independent, assisted living and award-winning nursing home care to inpatient/outpatient rehabilitation, home care and adult day care services, their continuing care approach has earned them a trusted reputation. Wartburg also provides caregiver support at every stage with an array of options to find the level of care that considers the whole family. Wartburg was named one of the “Best Nursing Homes in New York State” by U.S. News & World Report for the ninth consecutive year in 2019.

