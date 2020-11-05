NYS Assemblyman Nader Sayegh (AD-90-Yonkers), Gabriel M. Etzel, The Unvarnished Blog Publisher, and Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher on Westchester On the Level – Friday, November 6, 2020 from 10am-12Noon EST

Listeners Are Welcome to Participate When Staying On Topic.
The Call-in Number is 347-205-9201.
Listen to this broadcast “Live” or “On Demand” via the Internet … http://tobtr.com/s/11835962
The subject matter is defined herein.
WACO, TX, and YONKERS, NY — November 5, 2020 — The broadcast opens with New York State Assemblyman Nader Sayegh who ran unopposed and has been re-elected for a second, 3-year term to represent Assembly District—90-Yonkers. From 10-11am.
Gabrielle M. Etzel, The Unvarnished Blog Publisher / Editor-in-Chief speaks to the Presidential election and the takeaways that may be gleaned about the proces, the outcome, and the future ramification to the electorate. From 11am-12Noon EST.
Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor-at-Large is your host today.