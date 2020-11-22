NYS Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins on the Death of ALS Ice Bucket Challenge Co-Creator Pat Quinn

YONKERS, NY — November 22, 2020 — “2020 has been hard, I have lost many of my heroes, and Pat was one of my personal heroes. Pat made the best of the worst situation. He taught us how to never give up hope and to fight for a better future. He will be greatly missed and always remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and all who knew him.”
Senate Majority Leader Performs Ice Bucket Challenge With Pat in 2014:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=paV1N3IX5-I&feature=emb_title
Senate Majority Leader Recognizes Pat & His Father in the Chamber in Albany in 2015: