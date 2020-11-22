NYS Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins on the Death of ALS Ice Bucket Challenge Co-Creator Pat Quinn

eHezi Community, History, Obituaries, Yonkers, NY Leave a Comment

Andrea Stewart-Cousins represents District 35 in the New York State Senate. She serves as the body’s Majority Leader and Temporary President. Stewart-Cousins is the first woman in the history of New York State to lead a conference in the New York State Legislature and is also the first female Senate Majority Leader in New York history.

YONKERS, NY — November 22, 2020 — “2020 has been hard, I have lost many of my heroes, and Pat was one of my personal heroes. Pat made the best of the worst situation. He taught us how to never give up hope and to fight for a better future. He will be greatly missed and always remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and all who knew him.”

###

Senate Majority Leader Performs Ice Bucket Challenge With Pat in 2014:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=paV1N3IX5-I&feature=emb_title

Senate Majority Leader Recognizes Pat & His Father in the Chamber in Albany in 2015:

https://youtu.be/X1ZwsuSO-uY

Leave a Reply

This comment will be displayed anonymously. Your name and email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.