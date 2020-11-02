On Tuesday, November 3rd, Election Day, Vote for Our Next Yonkers City Court Judge Dan Romano -Lines A, D, and G!

If you haven’t early voted already, I encourage you to please come out and vote on Tuesday, November 3rd, Election Day! Dan Romano is the Democratic, Independence, and Working Families Parties candidate.

