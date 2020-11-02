On Tuesday, November 3rd, Election Day, Vote for Our Next Yonkers City Court Judge Dan Romano -Lines A, D, and G! Tribune 2:29pm • November 2, 2020 Campaign Trail, Community, Law, People, Politics, Yonkers, NY 1 Comment If you haven’t early voted already, I encourage you to please come out and vote on Tuesday, November 3rd, Election Day! Dan Romano is the Democratic, Independence, and Working Families Parties candidate. Tell Your Friends....FacebookTwitteremailLinkedinReddit TribuneOn Tuesday, November 3rd, Election Day, Vote for Our Next Yonkers City Court Judge Dan Romano -Lines A, D, and G!11.02.2020
Thank You