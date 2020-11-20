Ossining’s COVID-19 Update: “Yellow Zone” Status & Response

OSSINING, NY — November 20, 2020 — Yesterday, Governor Cuomo announced several new yellow zones in the Mid-Hudson Region, including an area of Ossining. This classification is based on a 7-day rolling average positivity above 2.5% for ten days. Today’s announcement draws our attention to the need to increase testing and vigilance in complying with the behaviors that contain the spread. In addition to wearing masks, maintaining distance, washing/sanitizing our hands, and minimizing travel, we must avoid gathering in groups and contributing to “living room spread.” This is especially important as we approach Thanksgiving and the holiday season.

This designation is a precautionary measure. Yellow zones are loosely drawn around clusters of cases. The map includes most of the Village of Ossining and a small corner of the Town of Ossining. Regardless of whether you live in or near the yellow zone, we are a community where people share schools, business districts, parks, and services.

The Yellow Zone Designation signals caution and is designed to help us slow the spread of the virus. The key change put in place with a yellow zone designation is increased testing requirements for in-person school students and staff. There are no restrictions on traveling in or out of the zone, nor are there restrictions on whether or not residents who live in the zone can go to work. The Village and Town are partnering with the County, State, and Ossining Union Free School District to bring additional resources to our community. We continue to test and monitor infection rates to ensure our entire community is safe, and both the Village and Town have states of emergency in place.

We can prevent further spread by working together and taking precautions whenever possible. Please continue to wear masks, wash or sanitize your hands often and practice social distancing, both indoors and out.

How will the “Yellow Zone” affect me, my family, or my business?

As a result of the state’s Yellow Zone Designation, appropriate restrictions and initiatives will be implemented to limit the virus’ spread, which is listed below.

Increased community testing efforts

Increased enforcement and compliance efforts

Outreach from state officials to support local containment and educational efforts

Increased contact tracing support

Increased public education outreach where necessary

Activity Restrictions

Houses of Worship: Such capacities are immediately reduced to fifty (50%) percent.

Mass gatherings: Maximum attendance is reduced to 25 individuals, regardless of their location, be it outdoors or indoors. Please note gatherings at private residences state-wide continue to be restricted to 10 persons or fewer, per Governor Cuomo’s executive order last week.

Local Businesses: Remain open and must continue to adhere to already adopted CDC guidelines and sanitary practices.

Dining: Indoor & outdoor dining is reduced to only accommodate a four (4) person maximum per table and must continue to adhere to already adopted CDC guidelines and sanitary practices.

Schools: May remain open; however, there will be a mandatory twenty (20%) percent weekly testing of students, teachers, and staff for in-person settings.

Testing Locations

A key strategy to limiting the spread of COVID-19 is getting tested, regardless of whether or not you are experiencing symptoms. In light of Ossining’s Yellow Zone designation, please consider getting tested.

Here are some local sites to obtain a COVID-19 test:

COVID-19 testing center: NO-Appointment needed

Immediate Medical Care MD @ Arcadian Shopping Center (914) 502-0881

COVID-19 testing center: Appointment required

HealthSmart Pharmacy Inc. @ 203 Main St (914) 923-3000

Open Door Family Medical Centers @ 165 Main St (914) 632-2737

To schedule an appointment, please call 914-632-2737, or email hello@odfmc.org

CVS @ Chilmark Shopping Center/202 S Highland Ave

Book an appt here

Village and Town of Ossining Office Status with “Yellow Zone” Designation

At this time, all Village and Town offices will remain open. However, we do encourage residents to visit our municipal websites ( Village of Ossining Town of Ossining ) as many of our services are available online.

Before being granted access to any Village or Town buildings, all members of the public should be aware of the protocol in place for entering, as below:

Masks are required by any person who enters our buildings.

This includes people over the age of two that can medically tolerate a face-covering shall be required to cover their nose and mouth with a mask or face-covering.

Fill out the visitor questionnaire for the purposes of contact tracing and be temperature tested.

SENIOR CENTER: The Senior Nutrition Program is no longer meeting in person but continues to offer home-delivered meals daily as well as R-U-OK calls.

PUBLIC WORKS/SANITATION: No Changes

BUILDING DEPARTMENT: No Changes

PLANNING DEPARTMANT: No Changes

RECREATION: No Changes

POLICE DEPARTMENT: No Changes

FINANCE OFFICE: No Changes

CLERKS OFFICE: No Changes

SECTION 8: No Changes

BOARDS & COMMISSIONS: All Board meetings will be held via Zoom including scheduled public hearings.

