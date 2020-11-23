Prof. Jeffrey Swartz, WMU-Cooley Law School, Nader Sayegh, NYS Assemblyman (AD-90-Yonkers, NY), ZEISS SCOPEs Grant Spokespeople, Yonkers Tribune Publisher Hezi Aris on Westchester On the Level – Tuesday, November 24, 2020 from 10am-12Noon EST

Listeners Are Welcome to Participate When staying on Topic



TAMPA, FL; WHITE PLAINS, NY; YONKERS, NY — November 24, 2020 — WMU-Cooley Law School – Tampa Campus Prof. Jeffrey Swartz opens the broadcast summarizing were the election for POTUS stands. From 10-10:30am EST

New York State Assemblyman Nader Sayegh (AD-90-Yonkers, NY) discusses the capacity of Assemblymembers and Senators in meeting the needs of the people they represent as the impact of COVID-19 continues its hold on the capacity of residents to manage their rent, cost of food, unemployment/underemployment, getting test, getting a vaccine when distribution begins in late December / early January, among other concerns. From 10:30-11:30am EST

ZEISS recently announced its Science Classroom Outreach Program for K-12 Science Educators, a/k/a the SCOPEs Grant. Those who can qualify must teach in Putnam, Rockland, and Westchester Counties, NY; Bergen County, NJ, and Fairfield County, CT. The grant includes a Primo Star Digital Classroom Microscope and Axiocam 208 8 megapixel color microscope camera and software by which to marry all aspects of the technology for dissemination via Internet protocol. ZEISS Product Marketing Manager Vincent Cavaliere will speak to the efficacy of the disparate, yet complementary components noted above. He will be joined by White Plains City School District Science and Engineering Coordinator Dr. Margaret Doty. The application is defined via the following hyperlink https://www.zeiss.com/microscopy/us/local/scopes-grant.html.

Applications accepted until 11:59 pm on December 1, 2020

The SCOPEs Grant helps to ensure science students can stay connected and learn from home. From 11:30-am-12Noon EST.

Bronxville Tribune, Mount Vernon Tribune, Westchester Tribune, and Yonkers Tribune Publisher Hezi Aris is your host today.