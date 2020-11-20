PUBLIC NOTICE: Yonkers Economic Development Corp – To Be Held Monday, November 23, 2020 Via Conference Call

PUBLIC NOTICE
Yonkers Economic Development Corp.
YEDC
Will be held Monday, November 23, 2020
Immediately following Yonkers IDA Board Meeting (which is scheduled for 11:00 a.m.)
Via Conference Call
Because of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Emergency and State and Federal bans on large meetings or gatherings and pursuant to Governor Cuomo’s Executive Order 220.1 issued on March 12, 2020 suspending the Open Meetings Law, the Yonkers Economic Development Corp. Board Meeting scheduled for November 23, 2020 will be held electronically via conference call instead of a public meeting open for the public to attend in person.
Members of the public please call into board meeting:
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84322214676?pwd=aWFhaGJodlMzYXNKVHRmK3RLQmg4dz09
Meeting ID: 843 2221 4676
Passcode: 859030
One tap mobile
+16465588656,,84322214676#,,,,,,0#,,859030# US (New York)
+13017158592,,84322214676#,,,,,,0#,,859030# US (Washington D.C)
Dial by your location
+1 646 558 8656 US (New York)
+1 301 715 8592 US (Washington D.C)
+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)
+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)
+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)
+1 669 900 9128 US (San Jose)
Meeting ID: 843 2221 4676
Passcode: 859030
Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kdDHnRo3M0
Please visit: www.yedcorp.com for notice
Link to Public Notice:
http://yedcorp.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/YEDC-Draft-Board-Meeting-Agenda.pdf