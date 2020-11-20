PUBLIC NOTICE: Yonkers IDA Regular Board of Directors Meeting – Monday, November 23rd, 2020 at 11:00AM EST Via Conference Call

Yonkers Industrial Development Agency Regular Board of Director’s Meeting
Will be held on:
Monday, November 23rd, 2020 at 11:00AM EST
Because of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Emergency and State and Federal bans on large meetings or gatherings and pursuant to Governor Cuomo’s Executive Order 220.1 issued on March 12, 2020
suspending the Open Meetings Law, the Yonkers IDA Board Meeting scheduled for November 23rd, 2020 will be held electronically via conference call instead of a public meeting open for the public to attend in person.
Members of the public please call into board meeting:
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/
Meeting ID: 843 2221 4676
Passcode: 859030
One tap mobile
+16465588656,,84322214676#,,,,
+13017158592,,84322214676#,,,,
Dial by your location
+1 646 558 8656 US (New York)
+1 301 715 8592 US (Washington D.C)
+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)
+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)
+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)
+1 669 900 9128 US (San Jose)
Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/
# # #
Please visit: www.yonkersida.com
Link to Agenda:
https://yonkersida.com/wp-
Fiona Rodriguez
Administrative Assistant
Yonkers Industrial Development Agency
470 Nepperhan Avenue – Suite 200
Yonkers, New York 10701
T: 914-509-8651 F: 914-509-8650
www.yonkersida.com
