PUBLIC NOTICE: Yonkers IDA Regular Board of Directors Meeting – Monday, November 23rd, 2020 at 11:00AM EST Via Conference Call

Tribune Archives, Business, Community, Economic Development, Governance, History, Law, Legal Notice Archive, Legal Notices, People, YIDA, Yonkers, NY Leave a Comment

Yonkers Industrial Development Agency Regular Board of Director’s Meeting 



Will be held on:
Monday, November 23rd, 2020 at 11:00AM EST


Because of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Emergency and State and Federal bans on large meetings or gatherings and pursuant to Governor Cuomo’s Executive Order 220.1 issued on March 12, 2020
suspending the Open Meetings Law, the Yonkers IDA Board Meeting scheduled for November 23rd, 2020 will be held electronically via conference call instead of a public meeting open for the public to attend in person.
Members of the public please call into board meeting:

Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84322214676?pwd=aWFhaGJodlMzYXNKVHRmK3RLQmg4dz09

 

Meeting ID: 843 2221 4676

Passcode: 859030

One tap mobile
+16465588656,,84322214676#,,,,,,0#,,859030# US (New York)
+13017158592,,84322214676#,,,,,,0#,,859030# US (Washington D.C)

Dial by your location
+1 646 558 8656 US (New York)
+1 301 715 8592 US (Washington D.C)
+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)
+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)
+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)
+1 669 900 9128 US (San Jose)
Meeting ID: 843 2221 4676
Passcode: 859030

Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kdDHnRo3M0

# # #

Please visit: www.yonkersida.com<http://www.yonkersida.com> for notice

Link to Agenda:
https://yonkersida.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/IDA-Draft-Agenda-11-2020.pdf

Fiona Rodriguez
Administrative Assistant
Yonkers Industrial Development Agency
470 Nepperhan Avenue – Suite 200
Yonkers, New York 10701
T: 914-509-8651 F: 914-509-8650
www.yonkersida.com<http://www.yonkersida.com/>

[cid:image002.png@01D6A958.E12CE3C0]

 