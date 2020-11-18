Socio-Economic Research Scholar Oren M. Levin-Waldman and Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor Hezi Aris on Westchester On the Level – Wednesday, November 18, 2020 from 10am-12Noon

Listeners are Welcome to Participate When Staying On Topic.

The CALL-IN number for listeners/guests is 347-205-9201.

Listen to this broadcast “Live” or “On Demand” via the Internet … http://tobtr.com/s/11843940

The subject matter is defined herein.

NEWARK, NJ and YONKERS, NY — November 17, 2020 — The Wednesday, November 18, 2020th broadcast opens with Socio-Economic Research Scholar Oren M. Levin-Waldman’s delving into his latest essay, “Bad Polling Can Also be a Form of Voter Suppression”. From 10-11am EST

Thereafter, Yonkers Tribune Publisher / Editor-at-Large Hezi Aris speaks to the latest hyperlocal, county, state, national, and international news with commensurate analysis. From 11am-12Noon EST

