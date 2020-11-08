States Agenda for Real Estate Committee Meeting Slated for November 20, 2020 @ 5pm EST

YONKERS, NY — November 8, 2020 —
AGENDA
- A General Ordinance amending Article XV of Chapter 43 of the Code of the City of Yonkers Entitled “Affordable Housing”
- A Resolution To Investigate Compliance With The Conditions Imposed On The Special Use Permit Approving The Hampton Inn Hotel In Yonkers And If Violations Are Found And Not Corrected To Revoke Said Special Use Permit
- A Resolution approving a Special Use Permit for the operation of a proposed below grade drainage system at 590 Palmer Road
- Any additional items that may properly come before this Committee
5 members *
Chairperson: “John Rubbo
* Mike Khader *Corazon-Pineda-Isaac *Mike Breen *Shanae Williams
Also, be advised that this meeting will be held “remotely” due to the COVID-19 Pandemic and will be available to the public on the following platforms:
TV
Optimum Channel 78
Verizon Channel 39
City of Yonkers Website
Facebook Live
“The City of Yonkers”
SOURCE: Mike Ramondelli, Yonkers City Deputy Clerk