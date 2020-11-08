States Agenda for Real Estate Committee Meeting Slated for November 20, 2020 @ 5pm EST

"It's not where you sit, it's who you are. And when you know who you are, you will know where to sit." -- Richard Narog

“Truth does not become more true by virtue of the fact that the entire world agrees with it, nor less so even if the whole world disagrees with it.” ― Maimonides, The Guide for the Perplexed

Read the Yonkers Tribune for pertinent, hyperlocal perspectives embellished with gravitas, unadulterated by spin. ~~~ Hezi Aris

"The punishment of the wise who refuse to take part in government is to live under the rule of the foolish"

- Plato

“When inequality is the general rule in society, the greatest inequalities attract no attention.” ~ Alexis de Tocqueville

“If you just set out to be liked, you will be prepared to compromise on anything at any time and would achieve nothing.” ~~~ Margaret Thatcher