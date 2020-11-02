Tomorrow, November 3rd is Election Day, If You Have Not Done So, Vote for Karen Best for Yonkers City Court

Dear Yonkers Voters,

Tomorrow is Election Day.

If you have not already done so, please tell your family and friends to vote for Karen Best, your next Yonkers City Court Judge.

The polls will be open from 6:00am-9:00pm. If you are unsure of your polling place, you can find it on the Westchester County Board of Elections website.

Every single day during Early Voting, Karen was at the Will Library greeting voters and explaining to them why their votes are important on the local level. She also explained that when she decided to run in the Democratic Primary, she was told to wait her turn.

Her reply: “Absolutely not!”

Voters like you made it her turn, and therefore our turn.

The Party machine did not support her – not one billboard, commercial, lawn sign, not even one dollar. We still have not received support from the Yonkers Democratic Party – not even an endorsement from the mayor.

Karen won the Democratic primary because voters like you support her message of changing Yonkers, not for the better, but for the BEST.

However, we still need your votes in order to win the General Election, tomorrow.

Remember: The two people that lost the Democratic primary are still on the ballot. Judge Thomas Daly is now on the Republican and Conservative lines, and Judge Brendan McGrath is on the Conservative line.

When you look at the ballot for Yonkers City Court Judge, please go all the way to the right, you will see Karen Best is last on the Democratic line.

A vote for Karen Best is a vote for representative democracy. Again, your vote for Karen will continue to send a message to the establishment that you not only want better, but you want the BEST.

Thank you.

Sincerely,

Team Best 4 Yonkers City Court