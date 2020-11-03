Two Men Charged with March 2011 Murder

NEW YORK, NY and WHITE PLAINS, NY — November 3, 2020 — Audrey Strauss, Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, William F. Sweeney Jr., Assistant Director-in-Charge of the New York Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (“FBI”), and David Chong, Public Safety Commissioner for the City of White Plains, announced the unsealing of a federal Indictment charging MARCUS CHAMBERS, 29, a/k/a “Chino,” a/k/a “Chi D,” a/k/a “SP,” and DARNELL KIDD, a/k/a “Black,” a/k/a “Donney,” a/k/a “Donney Black,” 29, with the murder of Jonathan Johnson, 21, on March 18, 2011, in White Plains, New York. CHAMBERS and KIDD are serving prison sentences from prior federal convictions, and will be brought to the federal courthouse in White Plains at a later date to be presented before a magistrate judge.

Acting U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss said: “In March 2011, Jonathan Johnson was shot dead, the victim of senseless drug-related violence. As alleged in the Indictment, Marcus Chambers and Darnell Kidd are responsible for that murder. Thanks to the work of our remarkable law enforcement partners, Chambers and Kidd now stand charged in federal court for this terrible crime.”

FBI Assistant Director William F. Sweeney Jr. said: “At times, it may seem murders are less likely to be solved as more time passes. However, as the two men charged in this case have learned, the investigators and analysts assigned to our Westchester County Safe Streets Task Force don’t let time get in the way. Their commendable dedication and determination has now forced these men to answer for their alleged actions.”

White Plains Public Safety Commissioner David Chong said: “When local and federal law enforcement team together, there is little place for criminals to hide. This is a perfect example, taking two alleged felons off the streets for a vicious crime.”

According to the allegations in the Indictment[1]:

On or about March 18, 2011, CHAMBERS and KIDD murdered Jonathan Johnson by shooting him during the course of an armed robbery of Johnson for marijuana in White Plains, New York.

CHAMBERS and KIDD are each charged with one count of murdering Johnson through the use of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, and aiding and abetting the same, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 924(j) and 2. This charge carries a maximum penalty of life in prison. The maximum potential sentence in this case is prescribed by Congress and is provided here for informational purposes only, as any sentencing of the defendants will be determined by the judge.

Ms. Strauss praised the outstanding investigative work of the White Plains Police Department and the FBI Westchester County Safe Streets Task Force, which comprises agents and task force officers from the FBI, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, United States Probation Office, New York State Police, New York City Police Department, Mount Vernon Police Department, Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, Town of Ramapo Police Department, Yonkers Police Department, Greenburgh Police Department, Peekskill Police Department, Westchester County Police Department, and Westchester County District Attorney’s Office. Ms. Strauss also thanked the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office for its assistance in this matter.

This case is being handled by the Office’s White Plains Division. Assistant United States Attorneys Olga Zverovich and Christopher Brumwell are in charge of the prosecution.

[1] As the introductory phase signifies, the entirety of the text of the Indictment and the description of the Indictment set forth below constitute only allegations, and every fact described should be treated as an allegation.