Victoria Gearity, Ossining Mayor, NYS Assemblyman Nader Sayegh (AD-90-Yonkers), and Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor on Westchester On the Level – November 13, 2020 From 10am-12Noon EST

Listeners Are Welcome to Participate When Staying On Topic.

The Call-in Number is 347-205-9201. Listen to this broadcast “Live” or “On Demand” via the Internet … http://tobtr.com/s/11843931 The subject matter is defined herein.

OSSINING, NY and YONKERS, NY — November 13, 2020 — The broadcast opens with Ossining Mayor Victoria Gearity who was able to reduce the municipal budget because of the vibrant real estate market. The pandemic was the catalyst that has driven assessed valuation. The resurgence of another wave of COVID-19 seems likely to bolster real estate valuations over the next few years. From 10-10:30am.

New York State Assemblyman Nader Sayegh (AD-90-Yonkers) speaks to the continuing concerns confronting the fiscal concerns of the City of Yonkers, and the State of New York. And we further engage in the ever-changing demeanor and the protagonists in the Caucuses, the Middle East, and its impact in America. From 10:30-11:30am

Thereafter, Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher / Editor-at-Large engages in hyperlocal, city, county, state, national and international news with commensurate analysis. From 11:30am-12Noon