FLOWER MOUND, TX — November 18, 2020 — I suppose most people who stayed up to watch the news on election night remembers Trump’s massive, double-digit lead in the swing states. They may also remember the media’s strange dallying and seeming reluctance to call any of President Trump’s clear victories in Florida, Texas, Alaska, and other states. Contrarily, they were swift when it came to calling states in which Biden’s “victories” were far from certain. Given what we’ve come to recognize as outrageous bias by the fake news media, it wasn’t difficult to conclude that they were at it again.

Those who were transfixed on those critical swing states will recall that there was a late and unexpected break in the action. Counting of ballots ceased for a period of time. Why? Could that unprecedented delay have been caused by an effort to stuff the ballot boxes with fraudulent Biden votes to overcome Trump’s lead? Excuses from those state officials ring hollow, especially since anyone with a pulse knows that, for the past 4 years, Trump haters in the Democrat Party, the media, the Hollywood hedonists and academia have used every tactic imaginable to oust our duly elected President from the White House. They’ve lied and distorted the truth so often that they no longer have any credibility with honest Americans.

Add to that the fact that election fraud is being exposed in all the swing states, yet the aforementioned left-wing America-haters have been suspiciously demanding that Biden be recognized immediately as President-elect. Only a constitutional moron would proclaim that Biden won the election. That won’tbe announced until the electors in all the states cast their votes on Dec. 14. Chances are getting better every day that this massive fraud will be exposed, and the outcome will be sent to the state delegations where the GOP has a majority. That would mean, Trump wins!

You see, America’s Founders, in their wisdom, anticipated the possibility of corruption in the voting tallies, so they created a sensible solution. In such a case, the 12th Amendment sends the election of a president to the House of Representatives where a vote by ballot is to be held that same day. The Electoral College is required by law to meet on December 14 to elect a president for us. This is how things are done in a representative republic like ours. We do not choose our president; instead, we choose the people who will pick a president for us. What we were really voting for on November 3 was electors, not a president. Some states identify the electors you are actually voting for, listed under the name of the candidate they have pledged to vote for as a member of the Electoral College.

Therefore, contrary to Joe Biden’s claim, eagerly and brazenly repeated by his venal cohorts in the left-wing cartel, it’s impossible to have a “President-elect” until December 14 at the earliest. But the entire election process is on the docket in courts right now, and the Trump campaign is revealing new discernible examples of voter fraud by the day. These will need to be hashed out in court, and that will be a time-consuming process given that the GOP will be submitting hundreds if not thousands of sworn affidavits.Consequently, courts may prohibit secretaries of states, governors, or other officials responsible for state law, from declaring a winner until all legal issues are addressed. This creates the possibility that some states may not have a duly certified batch of electors who are eligible to vote on Dec. 14.

But the law requires the Electoral College to meet on that day and choose a president. That date is fixed, and a majority is required for a president to be elected by the College. But what if all the “certified,” authorized electors voteand no candidate receives a majority? In that case, each state delegation of House members gets one vote. That’s right! California and New York get just one vote, as does Montana and Utah. As a result, 50 votes will be cast. Now here’s the interesting part; Republicans have a majority in the House delegations in 26 states, while the Democrats have a majority in only 22. There are 2 state delegations in which the Houses are tied, making them ineligible to vote.

Once again for the sake of clarity, if all the current legal challenges cannot be satisfactorily resolved by December 14, Donald Trump will be re-elected on that day to a second term by a vote of 26-22. Then and only then will we have a President-elect, and it will be Donald Trump.