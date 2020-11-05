The Happenings in Westchester County…

Bedford Hills, Westchester County, NY — November 5, 2020 — It appears that my children’s favorite question “How do we do this, Dad” is now being answered, more times than not, by Google, oh well I guess it gives me more time to write this week’s “Missing those quizzes” edition of “News & Notes.”

Here’s a fun idea…outdoor, indoor or take-out, dine, drink, and discover the Hudson Valley, please support local restaurants during the fall Hudson Valley Restaurant Week, November 9th to November 22nd, as you can see from my waistline, I am a “big” supporter…

Muscoot Farm’s Caregiver and Me program offers Pre-K aged children and caregivers the opportunity to learn about farming, nature and the environment through crafts, stories and walks. The program will operate outdoors and on inclement weather days inside and can accommodate up to five children, each with one caregiver. Sessions are Mondays and Fridays, and run through November from 10 a.m. to noon, $15 per session, Westchester residents only and registration is required.

You can be a part of the 16th Annual 100.7 WHUD Radiothon for the kids cared for at Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital, a member of the Westchester Medical Center Health Network, November 18th to November 20th.