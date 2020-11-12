Westchester County Board of Legislators Approve Renovaations at Tibbett’s Brook Park

Increased Park Usage Means Paths, Roads, Parking and Drainage Need Updates

White Plains, NY And YONKERS, NY — November 12, 2020 — On Monday night, November 9, 2020, the Board of Legislators unanimously approved a plan to make substantial improvements to Tibbetts Brook Park in Yonkers.

The work includes major improvements to pathways as well as the entrance drive and parking lots, in addition to improved drainage along existing roads, parking lots and pathways.

The improvements come after work in recent years to renovate the pool, picnic areas, ballfields and access to the South County Trailway have led to a dramatic increase in park attendance.

Legislator David Tubiolo (D-Yonkers, Mount Vernon), Chair of the Board’s Parks and Recreation Committee said, “Tibbetts Brook Park is an enormously important resource to people in our community, especially now, during the COVID-19 pandemic. I’m so excited that the work we’ve already done to renew the park has drawn more and more people to this wonderful facility. It’s true, ‘If you build it, they will come.’ I’m proud that we are continuing our commitment to Tibbetts Brook and all our County parks to make them better and more accessible.”

Legislator Ruth Walter (D-Yonkers, Bronxville), Vice Chair of the Parks and Recreation Committee said, “The importance of Tibbetts Brook Park, and all our County parks, has only grown during the COVID-19 pandemic. People rely on these parks for open space and recreation, especially in a densely populated city like Yonkers. Improvements we make to these parks today — when interest rates are low — will not only benefit us now, during these challenging times, but also will provide an improved quality of life in Westchester for years to come.”

Legislator Jose Alvarado (D-Yonkers) said, “This is a long time coming for this park in my district. Under previous administrations there had been very little done to maintain and improve Tibbetts Brook Park. But as we can see now that the County has made substantial improvements, people are excited to come out to this beautiful park. In a good year, Tibbetts Brook Park gets more than 80,000 visitors, and these improvements to parking and paths will only make it easier for even more people to enjoy.”

Majority Whip Christopher Johnson (D-Yonkers) said, “We have great County parks across Westchester, but Tibbetts Brook Park is special because it provides 161 acres of open space with a pool and playgrounds right in the center of Westchester’s most populous city. This is a much needed, and much used resource for everyone in southern Westchester and I’m glad we’re continuing to invest in the park and the people who use it.”

On Monday, November 9, 2020, the Board authorized an amended bond act in the amount of $6,675,000 which includes $575,000 of previously authorized bonds to finance the cost of design, construction and construction management of the new improvements which are expected to take 15 months to complete.

SOURCE: Jason Chervokas | Director of Communications | Westchester County Board of Legislators