White Plains CitizeNet Reporter Publisher John Bailey, National Political Analyst/Pundit Michael Edelman, Esq., and Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor Hezi Aris on Westchester On the Level – Monday, November 23, 2020 from 10am-12Noon EST

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL; WHITE PLAINS, NY; YONKERS, NY — November 23, 2020 — The Westchester On the Level broadcast opens this Monday morning at 10am EST with White Plains CitizeNetReporter Publisher / Editor John Bailey.

1. Memory, respect, and fondness marked the birthdate of his father, Charles F. Bailey, who was born on November 17th, 1918 and passed in 1968. We celebrate John’s father’s legacy.

2. We celebrate John Bailey and co-host Jim Benerofe’s White Plains Week broadcast that is now viewable instantly on YouTube. The November 20th broadcast was the first to engage the latest technology, that is, YouTube and uploading the broadcast of White Plains Week to the White Plains CitizeNetReporter website: www.wpcnr.com.

3. Governor Andrew M. Cuomo asked people to celebrate Thanksgiving 2020 among family members living in the same household so as the spread cheer among family and lessen the risk of spreading COVID-19. And it seems the governor has been nominated for an Emmy for his daily COVID-19 guidance via telecast.

4. A Special Meeting of the White Plains Common Council was telecast every hour on the hour from 10am-6pm on White Plains government channel. (Cablevision 75/Verizon 47). The video was also made available on the city’s website — cityofwhiteplains.com. We explore what was discussed.

5. The Public Hearing on the proposed Zoning Ordinance Amendments relating to the property at 52 North Broadway continued this past Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at the White Plains Performing Arts Center, 11 City Place, White Plains, NY. We explore the latest conduct with regard to the project. From 10-10:30am

National Political Analyst/Pundit Michael Edelman, Esq. speaks to the prospect for

1. President Donald Trump continuing to assert that there are in discrepancies in county the ballots, yet has shown no evidence to validate his premise.

2. We question if President Trump is undermining the transfer of power in order to engage a legal response that can eclipse the vote count.

3. While President-elect Biden awaits the transfer o power to be engaged, can the Democrats continue their coalition without President Trump at the helm. Can the Democrats function despite the disparate agendas discussed yet not yet engaged?

4. Progressives seek seek an amelioration to Climate change, whereas others are concerned with maintaining the Affordable Care Act. Does Mr. Biden have the clout to bring about all the democrats under one roof?

5. Can the Democrats wrestle control from the Senate Republican. Can the nation function while the mechanisms of government can be stalemated over the next 4 years?

6. Is it logical that the IRS will investigate the president’s financial records. Specific to funds or rowed from Russian oligarchs and the banks they control?

7. Can America heal? The divide between right and left is vast? Does Mr. Biden has the capacity to heal this wound?

8. Will the U.S.A. join the Paris Climate Accord? Will Biden return to Obama’s political stance with respect to Iran? From 10:30-11am.

Yonkers Tribune Publisher / Editor-at-Large Hezi Aris thereafter to engages in the latest hyperlocal to international news concerns with commensurate analysis. From 11am-12Noon EST.