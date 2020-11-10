William O. Wagstaff III, Esq., and Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher / Editor-at-Large on Westchester On the Level – Wednesday, November 11, 2020 From 10am-12Noon EST

Listeners Are Welcome to Participate When Staying On Topic. The Call-in Number is 347-205-9201. Listen to this broadcast “Live” or “On Demand” via the Internet … http://tobtr.com/s/11843929 The subject matter is defined herein. MOUNT VERNON, NY and YONKERS, NY — November 11, 2020 — It has become ever more apparent that knowledge is power and increasingly important that every person be versed in the laws that protect them. Legal literacy can be the difference between justice and injustice. William O. Wagstaff III, Esq. attends the broadcast informing how to navigate law enforcement encounters safely.

Wagstaff represents the family of Maurice Gordon Jr., a 28-year-old unarmed Black man who lived in Poughkeepsie, NY. Mr. Gordon was shot and killed by a New Jersey State Trooper on May 23rd, two days before George Floyd was killed. Wagstaff also represented teenaged sisters, Jamelia Barnett and Julissa Dawkins, who were unlawfully arrested in 2019 after police violently threw Barnett to the ground.

Wagstaff is a member of the Mount Vernon Police Reform Commission. He previously created a training module and trained the Mount Vernon Police Department on the laws regarding police encounters with civilians, use of force, litigation preparations and report writing, and handling civilians with disabilities or mental health concerns.

For decades, qualified immunity has prevented police officers from being held personally responsible for civil lawsuits, even when their actions result in serious injury or death. William O. Wagstaff III, Esq. will discuss strategies for ending qualified immunity for police officers in New York.

Discussion will begin over the shooting of Jacob Blake by two police officers in Kenosha, WI. and the impact of the issues encountered:

Initial analysis of the video and questions he has about the police officer’s handling of the incident and after the shooting.

The lack of transparency in the investigation of Maurice’s killing mirrors the investigations of the killings of other people of color.

The continued stalling by the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office in the investigation of Maurice Gordon Jr., who was shot and killed by a white New Jersey State Trooper two days after George Floyd’s killing. We also learn the best practice when confronted by police officers. What needs to be noted, what needs to be written down, how to find legal representation, and how and what is required to ameliorate conduct not complete or forthright in its telling by some police officers heather do to a lack of training or fear. From 10-11am EST. Thereafter, Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher / Editor-at-Large engages in hyperlocal, city, county, national, and international news / concerns with commensurate analysis. From 11am-12Noon EST