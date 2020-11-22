Yonkers Board of Education Unanimously Elected Dr. Rosalba Corrado Del Vecchio Vice President Succeeding Judith Ramos Meier

YONKERS, NY — November 22, 2020 — At the Board of Education November 18, 2020 Stated meeting, the Trustees unanimously elected Dr. Rosalba Corrado Del Vecchio Vice President of the Board of Education to serve the term through May 2021. Dr. Del Vecchio succeeds Judith Ramos Meier who on October 28, 2020 notified President Rev. Steve Lopez Judith Ramos Meier, Yonkers Superintendent of Schools Dr. Edwin M. Quezada that she would be leaving her position as a Trustee of the Board of Education.

Ms. Ramos Meier magnanimously wrote, “Gentlemen, I want to thank you all for the work we have accomplished in the years we have pulled together. It is time for my next adventure. I wish you all continued success in what are very difficult times. Hear my voice when you have to decide issues that affect parents and children and always please opt for transparency. Give my thanks and good wishes to the Board in its entirety; I have truly enjoyed working with each of you. My thanks to the cabinet for always being responsive and to the entire supporting staff for their help. May God guide your continued deliberations.”

Ms. Judith Ramos Meier was appointed by City of Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano to a 5-year term as a Trustee in 2013 and reappointed in 2017. Ms. Ramos Meier was elected Vice President in 2016 and re-elected to the leadership position each consecutive year – 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020.

President Rev. Steve Lopez thanked Ms. Ramos Meier and acknowledged her contributions and commitment to the overall success of the school district; noting her contributions will continue in her absence.

Dr. Rosalba Corrado Del Vecchio brings a wealth of knowledge related to public education and administration. Dr. Del Vecchio, is a highly respected educator and a former Yonkers Public Schools teacher, building and central office administrator, where she distinguished herself as Director of Funded Programs. She is a former Fulbright and National Endowment for the Humanities Fellow, and serves on the board of the Fulbright Association of Greater New York.

Currently, Dr. Del Vecchio is the Director of the Master Degree School Leadership Programs and Adj. Associate Professor, St. John’s University School of Education in New York.

President Rev. Steve Lopez stated, “Dr. Del Vecchio’s knowledge, educational expertise and long history with the school district and our community is an invaluable asset to the complex work of the Trustees. I look forward to partnering with her as we navigate the challenges and celebrate the accomplishments of Yonkers Public Schools’ students, administrators, teachers and staff.”

Mayor Mike Spano added, “I congratulate Trustee Rosalba Corrado Del Vecchio on her selection as the new Vice President of the Board. She has been an invaluable asset to the Board since joining in 2017. Dr. Del Vecchio is an experienced educator who brings a wealth of insight and knowledge to her new role. We wish her much success.”

“Working with Dr. Del Vecchio has been an extraordinary experience and opportunity,” noted

Dr. Edwin M. Quezada, Superintendent of Schools. “As a Trustee Dr. Del Vecchio’s guidance, support and respect for the work towards improving teaching and learning equitably for students, educators and staff has uplifted my spirit on many occasions. I look forward to support her leadership efforts as Vice President.”