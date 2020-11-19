Yonkers City Council Agenda for Tuesday, November 24th, 2020

YONKERS, NY — November 19, 2020 — Attached please find a copy of the Yonkers City Council slated agenda scheduled for this coming Tuesday, November 24th, 2020.
NOTE: The Committee of the Whole are heard from 6:30-7:00PM EST, whereas the Yonkers City Council meeting is conducted from 7:00pm until its conclusion.
Please be advised that this meeting will be held “remotely” due to the COVID-19 Pandemic and will be available to the public on the following platforms:
TV
Optimum Channel 78
Verizon Channel 39
City of Yonkers Website
Facebook Live
“The City of Yonkers”
SOURCE: Nerissa D. Peña, Second Deputy City Clerk, City of Yonkers
City of Yonkers – City Hall | 40 So. Broadway, Rm 107 | Yonkers, NY 10701