Yonkers City Council Agenda for Tuesday, November 24th, 2020

YONKERS, NY — November 19, 2020 — Attached please find a copy of the Yonkers City Council slated agenda scheduled for this coming Tuesday, November 24th, 2020.

 

11-24-2020 Agenda

 

NOTE: The Committee of the Whole are heard from 6:30-7:00PM EST, whereas the Yonkers City Council meeting is conducted from 7:00pm until its conclusion.

Please be advised that this meeting will be held “remotely” due to the COVID-19 Pandemic and will be available to the public on the following platforms:

 

TV

Optimum Channel 78

Verizon Channel 39

 

City of Yonkers Website

https://www.yonkersny.gov/

 

Facebook Live

“The City of Yonkers”

 

SOURCE: Nerissa D. Peña, Second Deputy City Clerk, City of Yonkers

City of Yonkers – City Hall | 40 So. Broadway, Rm 107 | Yonkers, NY 10701

Office: (914)377-6020 | Fax: (914)377-6029