Yonkers City Council Budget & Finance Committee Meeting / Tuesday, November 24, 2020 @ 5:00pm EST (WebEx)

Please be advised that a Budget & Finance Committee Meeting has been scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 at 5:00pm via WebEx. (Agenda items attached)
Please be advised that this meeting will be held “remotely” due to the COVID-19 Pandemic and will be available to the public on the following platforms:
TV
Optimum Channel 78
Verizon Channel 39
City of Yonkers Website
Facebook Live
“The City of Yonkers”
AGENDA:
- Special Ordinance – Bond Ordinance of the City of Yonkers, New York Authorizing funding for the Nepperhan Avenue Watermain Redundancy Project; stating the estimated maximum cost thereof is $5,000,000; appropriating said amount thereof and authorizing the issuance of bonds of said city in the principal amount of not to exceed $5,000,000 to finance said appropriation.
- Resolution- State Environmental Quality Review Act for Water Capital Projects in and for the City of Yonkers.
- Special Ordinance – Bond Ordinance of the City of Yonkers, New York authorizing funding for water system improvements and new water bureau monitoring stations; stating the estimated maximum cost thereof is $3,000,000; appropriating said amount thereof and authorizing the issuance of bonds of said city in the principal amount of not to exceed $3,000,000 to finance said appropriation.
- Resolution of the City Council of Yonkers Urging Mayor Spano and his Administration to Recognize June 19th as “Juneteenth” as an Official Holiday and allow City Employees to Observe the Holiday with Paid Time Off, Similar to Employees of New York State.
- Resolution Approving the Assignment of that Certain Agreement Between the City of Yonkers and Herriot Street Housing, L.P. to Hudson Valley Property Group LLC.
- Any additional items that may properly come before this Committee.
SOURCE: Nerissa D. Peña | Yonkers Second Deputy City Clerk | City of Yonkers | City of Yonkers – City Hall | 40 So. Broadway, Rm 107 | Yonkers, NY 10701