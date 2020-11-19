YONKERS IDA PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE: 56 Prospect Holdings LLC (formerly known as Hudson Regency Ventures LLC) – November 24, 2020 at 3PM EST via Conference Call

Public Notice
CITY of YONKERS INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT AGENCY
PUBLIC HEARING
Will be held on:
Tuesday, November 24, 2020
For the following:
56 Prospect Holdings LLC (formerly known as Hudson Regency Ventures LLC)
at 3:00 p.m.
Because of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Emergency and State and Federal bans on large meetings or gatherings and pursuant to Governor Cuomo’s Executive Order 220.1 issued on March 12, 2020 suspending the Open Meetings Law, the Yonkers IDA Public Hearing scheduled for November 24, 2020 will be held electronically via conference call instead of a public meeting open for the public to attend in person.
Conference Call Details:
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/
Meeting ID: 816 8071 4308
Passcode: 041445
One tap mobile
+16465588656,,81680714308#,,,,
+13017158592,,81680714308#,,,,
Dial by your location
+1 646 558 8656 US (New York)
+1 301 715 8592 US (Washington D.C)
+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)
+1 669 900 9128 US (San Jose)
+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)
+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)
Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/
Fiona Rodriguez
Administrative Assistant
Yonkers Industrial Development Agency
470 Nepperhan Avenue – Suite 200
Yonkers, New York 10701
T: 914-509-8651 F: 914-509-8650
