Yonkers Larkin Garage Inc. – Regular Board of Directors Meeting – Friday, November 20, 2020 at 11:00am EST

Yonkers Larkin Garage Inc.

Regular Board of Directors Meeting
Will be held on
Friday, November 20, 2020
At 11:00am EST

YONKERS, NY — 18 November 2020 — Because of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Emergency and State and Federal bans on large meetings or gatherings and pursuant to Governor Cuomo’s Executive Order 220.1 issued on March 12, 2020 suspending the Open Meetings Law, the Yonkers Larkin Garage Board of Directors Meeting scheduled for November 20, 2020 will be held electronically via conference call instead of a public meeting open for the public to attend in person. Members of the public may listen to the audit committee meeting by calling into:

Dial by your location
+1 646 558 8656 US (New York)
+1 301 715 8592 US (Washington D.C)
+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)
+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)
+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)
+1 669 900 9128 US (San Jose)

Meeting ID: 816 8646 0516Passcode: 303658

For assistance please contact 914-509-8651

Samantha Young
Yonkers IDA
470 Nepperhan Avenue, Suite 200
Yonkers, NY 10701
Tel: 914 509-8654
Fax: 914 509-8650

# # #

                                                                        YLG

Yonkers Larkin Garage

BOARD MEETING

DRAFT AGENDA

November 20, 2020

11am

Agenda Subject to Change

1) Roll Call
2) Minutes for the January 7, 2020 Meeting
3) Financials for January – September 2020
4) Proposed 2021 YLG Budget
5) Harris Beach Agreement for Larkin Garage Counsel
6) Ratification of Approval of Engagement Letter –  Annual Audit
7) On-site Solar Renewable Energy Generation RFP Approval
8) Other Business/and Any Other Business that Comes Before the Board
9) Adjournment