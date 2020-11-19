Yonkers Larkin Garage Inc. – Regular Board of Directors Meeting – Friday, November 20, 2020 at 11:00am EST

Yonkers Larkin Garage Inc.
Will be held on
Friday, November 20, 2020
At 11:00am EST
YONKERS, NY — 18 November 2020 — Because of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Emergency and State and Federal bans on large meetings or gatherings and pursuant to Governor Cuomo’s Executive Order 220.1 issued on March 12, 2020 suspending the Open Meetings Law, the Yonkers Larkin Garage Board of Directors Meeting scheduled for November 20, 2020 will be held electronically via conference call instead of a public meeting open for the public to attend in person. Members of the public may listen to the audit committee meeting by calling into:
+1 646 558 8656 US (New York)
+1 301 715 8592 US (Washington D.C)
+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)
+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)
+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)
+1 669 900 9128 US (San Jose)
# # #
YLG
Yonkers Larkin Garage
BOARD MEETING
DRAFT AGENDA
November 20, 2020
11am
Agenda Subject to Change