Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano Ameliorates Concerns of Seniors Attending the Bernice Spreckman / Coune Park Community Center

YONKERS, NY — November 20, 2020 — Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano wrote this letter on November 18th, 2020 address the concerns of those seniors who frequent the Bernice Spreckman Community Center / Coyne Park Community Center. The letter addressed the President Nick Mastromarco.

Dear Nick Mastromarco,

The City of Yonkers is proud to announce all of the news and exciting improvements coming to Coyne Park and the Bernice Spreckman Community Center. As you may know, the Park is a vital part of the community and I am proud to share some of the improvements forthcoming that recent funding has allowed. Some of the upcoming changes to happen in the near future include:

1. New concrete walkways

2. Painting the exterior of the Center

3. A brand-new Bocce Court

4. Plantings throughout the park

5. A 24’ wide/ 40’ long Pavilion

6. Adult exercise equipment

7. ADA compliant restrooms and entrance/exit doors

8. Lighting, electric and fire alarm upgrades

Finally, I understand that the proposal of a dog park caused some concern amongst community members. After some thought and discussion, I can confirm with you that the proposal has been removed from consideration.

As always, good government is successful when there are open lines of communication and transparency among residents and their elected officials. I look forward to seeing the Coyne Park and Bernice Spreckman Community Center improvements come to fruition and continue to be a warm and inviting home for all to enjoy.

Sincerely,

/s/ Mike Spano

Mayor