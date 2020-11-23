Yonkers Police Arrest Suspect in Saratoga Avenue Shooting Incident

YONKERS, NY — November 23, 2020 — On Saturday, November 21st, 2020, at approximately 8:22 PM, members of the Yonkers Police Department responded to an apartment at 129 Saratoga Avenue on a report of shots fired with a victim. Upon arrival officers located a responsive 43-year-old female victim with two apparent gunshot wounds to her abdomen; officers immediately rendered medical aid while ascertaining that the gunman had fled the location. The victim was taken to a local area trauma center and Police cordoned-off the scene and initiated a criminal investigation.

Detectives from the Major Case Unit, Digital Forensics Unit, and Crime Scene Unit responded to the scene to interview subjects and witnesses, recover surveillance video, and process forensic and ballistic evidence. Investigation has yielded that the victim lived in an apartment at location with several individuals including her 24-year-old son; a dispute outside the apartment ensued between her son and a known 34-year-old male upstairs neighbor later identified as the shooting suspect. The dispute escalated to violence when the suspect allegedly brandished a knife before leaving the premises only to return approximately 20-minutes later and fire multiple handgun shots through the victim’s closed apartment front door, striking the victim; the suspect then went outside where he fired several more shots at the victim’s apartment window before fleeing the area. The victim is currently listed in stable condition, and no other injuries were reported at scene.

Investigators established the identity of the suspect and developed information to effect an arrest. Early yesterday evening, officers conducting surveillance activity located the suspect and placed him into custody without incident; he was found in possession of an illegal Ruger LCP .380 caliber handgun. He is identified as Michael Santiago, a resident of Saratoga Avenue.

Police Commissioner John J. Mueller stated, “When people resort to violence to resolve conflict, everybody loses. Violence – especially gun violence – has no place in our communities, and the Yonkers Police is committed to deploying every available resource to hold these individuals accountable who would instigate violence and perpetrate crime. Thanks to the interminable efforts of our Police Officers and Detectives, one more violent individual and illegal handgun is off our Michael Santiago was arrested and booked on New York State Penal Law charges including Attempted Murder 2, a Class A-I Violent Felony, and Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2, a Class C Violent Felony.

Michael Santiago is scheduled to be arraigned later today in Yonkers Criminal Court. The case is being prosecuted by the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office. Additional information may be released as it becomes available.

NOTE: Booking charges are merely accusations and the defendant(s) are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

SOURCE: Yonkers Police Department Communications Det. Lt. Dean Politopoulis | Yonkers Police Commissioner John Mueller