Yorktown Approves Affordable Housing Agreement

YORKTOWN, NY — November 18, 2020 — The Yorktown Town Board approved a 35-year agreement last night that will preserve and enhance 160 units of affordable senior housing at the Beaveridge apartments.

The agreement stipulates that Beaveridge Housing Associates, L.P, the owner of Beaveridge, will continue to receive a property-tax exemption for the next 35 years. The management company has agreed to design and build a new 4,000-square-foot senior center and Department of Recreation offices behind its property, located at 1965 Allan Ave., on top of implementing a five-year capital plan to the existing residence estimated at $750,000.

Beaveridge will rent the senior center and offices to Yorktown for 35 years at $1 annually. Currently the property’s tax is $133,465.59 annually and it will remain at this level for the next 10 years, with increases thereafter.

“This historic public-private partnership protects housing for some of our most vulnerable residents, while also developing infrastructure and programmatic amenities that the town needs but can’t afford,” said Supervisor Matt Slater. “The town has been trying to build a stand-alone senior center for more than 20 years.”

Beaveridge will be responsible for all maintenance and repairs at the new senior center. The future recreation offices will be occupied by town staffers who currently work in trailers at Sparkle Lake.

“Our community has spent years trying to figure out how we can afford a senior center while not burdening our taxpayers with additional expenses. This partnership with Beaveridge is a creative solution to a longtime goal,” said Councilman Tom Diana.

Parking for the new senior center and recreation offices will be located on the adjacent Soundview Preparatory School, whose new owner has agreed to the parking.

“Our Town Board is committed to working with property owners so that they can responsibly develop while giving back to the community where they operate,” said Councilman Ed Lachterman.

The recreation offices have operated from trailers for the last 14 years. The trailers were originally purchased to be used for about two years while the town found a new location for its staff. Once town workers leave the trailers, the Town Board can develop a revitalization agenda for Sparkle Lake.

“Having a future senior center behind a complex that houses the elderly makes sense because some of our residents no longer drive and they can’t walk long distances,” said Councilwoman Alice Roker.

The preservation of affordable housing at Beaver Ridge is Yorktown’s latest effort to foster an economically diverse community. Earlier this year, Yorktown’s Affordable Housing Program put a two-bedroom single-family home on the market for $121,000.

“It is exciting to see this new investment and I look forward to working with the Town Board to bring more of these partnerships to Yorktown,” said Councilman Vishnu Patel.

Contact: Yorktown Supervisor Matt Slater, 914-962-5722 x201 or mslater@yorktownny.org