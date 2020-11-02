Yorktown Library to Expand Hours

The John C. Hart Memorial Library announces it will expand its Porch Pickup Window service hours and offer in-person building hours on Saturdays beginning November 7, 2020.

SHRUB OAK, NY — November 2, 2020 —

The library Porch Pickup Window service hours are Monday 1-4pm, Tuesday and Wednesday 10am-2pm, Thursday 3-7pm and Saturday 1-4pm. In-person building hours are on Tuesday and Wednesday from 10am-2pm and on Saturday 9:30-Noon. The expanded hours will assist library patrons who might want to pick up their library holds after school or work. “We are excited to expand more service hours to our community,” says Library Trustee President, Kathy Law-Imperato. “The library board felt it was important to try and serve those families or individuals who couldn’t come to the library because they were in school or at work. These new hours will certainly help to do this.”

The John C. Hart Memorial Library serves the Town of Yorktown and its surrounding areas since September 1920. For more than 100 years, it has been a center for intellectual, personal, and cultural enrichment to people of all ages and backgrounds. Through its knowledgeable staff, extensive collections and physical and digital spaces, the library strives to provide the community with opportunities for lifelong learning and advance knowledge.

SOURCE: Patricia Barresi | The John C. Hart Memorial Library serving the Town of Yorktown | Acting Director