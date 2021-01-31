36-Hour Nor’easter Arrives This Afternoon, Sunday, January 31st

Westchester ………………………………… 14-18 inches
Orange ……………………………………….. 14-18 inches
Rockland ……………………………………. 14-18 inches
Putnam ………………………………………. 14-18 inches
New York City ……………………………… 8-12 inches
Long Island …………………………………. 6-16inches
* Forecasters warn that a secondary storm could piggy-back the initial storm thereby bringing about a longer-lasting Nor-easter that could pummel the region with ever greater accumulations and wind gusts that could reach 50 mph. The storm may last from Sunday afternoon through Tuesday morning.