Assemblyman Sayegh Calls on Governor Andrew Cuomo to Lift Moratorium on Venues for Super Bowl Sunday

The Big Game Won’t Be Over Until 10:30 pm

YONKERS, NY — January 28, 2021 — Yonkers State Assemblyman Nader Sayegh is calling on New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to extend Super Bowl Sunday restaurant and all applicable venues, that is bars and lounges etc., closings from 10 pm until midnight. By Executive Order, New York’s COVID-19 restrictions require restaurants and all applicable venues to end in person dining and alcohol service at 10 p.m.

“Football is a major sport, and the Super Bowl in the most anticipated game of the season in American culture. A typical Super Bowl Game lasts 4 hours, so the event will not be over by 10 p.m.” said Assemblyman Sayegh. “Our Yonkers establishments that have managed to stay open are struggling financially due to the COVID-19 pandemic and desperately need the financial help they would receive if closing times were extended..”

Sadly, New York State will not be represented in the big game but the Buffalo Bills did make it all the way to the American Conference championship game and are to be congratulated for an exciting season. Congratulations also go to the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the two teams that will face off in the Super Bowl Sunday, February, 7 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida.

Assemblyman Sayegh has invited his fellow State Assembly members and State Senators to sign on to his letter to Governor Andrew Cuomo, urging him to extend the venue moratium on closing time for this one night.

###

SOURCE: Kerry Donovan | Communications Director | Office of NYS Assemblyman Nader Sayegh (AD-90-Yonkers, NY)