BIG LUCKY: Serial Entrepreneur Jim Markham’s Secret Formula for Success

Jim Markham, one of the beauty industry’s biggest icons, started his career cutting hair and went on to build five of the biggest hair care companies. Through his inspiring memoir and entrepreneurial self-help book, former celebrity stylist and award-winning serial entrepreneur takes you through his gripping, authentic, and faith-based journey outlining his 22 ingredients for success. Jim’s positive message has reached hundreds of aspiring entrepreneurs and he continues to prove that everyone was ‘born to win’ regardless of circumstance. This inspirational, page-turner gives you the tools and inspiration to seize your moment.

With five top beauty companies under his belt, Jim Markham understands what it takes to build a global brand. During his remarkable journey to building an empire, Jim’s path to success was not foregone, obvious, or easy. In Big Lucky, aspiring entrepreneurs learn the secrets to achieving success and join Jim as retells the story to becoming Big Lucky.

In Big Lucky, Jim Markham shares essentials to achieving and maintaining long lasting success:

His blend of 22 ingredients to achieving success reaching goals. Jim will share is secrets that helped him to reaching a level of success that every entrepreneur dreams of hitting.

Understanding how adversity can be a driving force in propelling you forward. As a 9 th grade dropout and father at 15, Jim had the odds stacked against him, but proved that even a dire situation can be turned around

Taking your shot when it comes (and how to recognize it) Too many people are unable to recognize when their shot comes and too many people pass it up. Jim shares how to see your shot and the importance of taking a risk.

Achieving success comes from wishing and visioning about the future, but also from hard work. Jim breaks down how even the biggest dreamer can manifest their ideas and while it takes luck, you have to work for the luck.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Jim Markham, beauty industry icon, is perhaps best known as a serial entrepreneur and for pioneering sulfate-free shampoos – a discovery which changed the way people care for color-treated hair. Throughout his highly accomplished career, his priority has been developing the highest quality, performance-driven formulas that are good for the hair, while being good for the environment.

From an ambitious young barber to celebrity stylist, Markham worked side-by-side with legendary stylist, Jay Sebring, cutting and styling Hollywood’s elite including Paul Newman, Steve McQueen, Johnny Carson, and Frank Sinatra. The experience deepened his belief in quality products and spurred his love of product development.

Markham’s passion for products took off in the lab as he began work with some of the world’s best chemists, researchers and ingredient experts developing high-performance formulas. His dedication and obsession for excellence led him to found four and develop five successful hair care companies including ABBA Pure & Natural, PureOlogy Serious Color Care and now ColorProof Color Care Authority. With each success, the Markham name has become synonymous with quality, high-performance products that serve as an industry standard.