Free ZOOM Training for Seniors

YONKERS, NY — January 26, 2021 — The pandemic forced much of our lives to go virtual. Meetings, events, and community gatherings are now happening online, and this can end up excluding seniors and others who lack the digital means or familiarity with the new platform to join. Volunteer New York! is offering Zoom Training for Seniors for those who would like to become more familiar with the platform. Learn Zoom with a one-on-one training in the comfort of your home via phone and on your computer or cellphone. The training lasts about 30 minutes, and it is scheduled at a time of your convenience. To schedule a training, direct email to programintern@volunteernewyork.org or call (914) 227-9311.

