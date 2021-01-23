ALBANY, NY — January 23, 2021 — It’s been less than 72 hours since Joe Biden has been in office and he is already making history–for setting the single-day record for number of jobs killed by an American president.

After being jammed up by Obama for years, President Trump unleashed the Keystone Pipeline project creating thousands of jobs and helping to secure America’s energy independence.

More than 11,000 direct construction jobs–mostly union– were created with an estimated 60,000 secondary jobs that helped strengthen American families and gave our economy a huge shot in the arm.

Democrats’ top priority out of the gate is to put thousands of Americans out of work.

This the radical agenda we must join together to help stop. If Democrats get their way, our Great American Comeback is going to turn into a story of socialism, poverty and despair.

Sincerely,

New York State Republican Chairman Nick Langworthy