John and Laurie Wiles, the Driving Me Crazy Duo, Review the 2021 Sierra 1500 4WD Crew Cab Denali, Mark Schienberg, President of the Greater New York Automobile Dealers Association (GNYADA), and Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor on Westchester On the Level – Thursday, January 28, 2021 from 10am-12Noon EST

YONKERS, NY — January 28, 2021 —Discussion opens to the Driving Me Crazy duo, John and Laurie Wiles’, review of the 2021 Sierra 1500 4WD Crew Cab Denali. From 10-10:30am

Thereafter, Greater New York Automobile Dealers Association (GNYADA) President Mark Schienberg speaks about GNYADA helping to raise donations from some of its more than 400 franchise dealers. On Thursday, January 28, for example, The Premier Collection, LLC auto group, which owns nine dealerships including Volvo Cars of White Plains, donated $5,000 – enough for 250 brand new coats – to Operation Warm for distribution to Westhab, Westchester’s largest provider of housing and services for the homeless, and largest non-profit developer of affordable and supportive housing, and the YWCA White Plains and Central Westchester. To date, this effort has resulted in donations to buy over 2,000 coats for New Yorkers in need. Read about their contribution effort: Turning Cars Into Coats: New York Auto Dealers Bring Warmth to Thousands of Children. From 10:30-11am.

Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor focuses on hyperlocal, county, state, national, and international news and concerns with commensurate analysis. From 11am-12Noon EST.